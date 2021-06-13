Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.