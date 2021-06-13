Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
