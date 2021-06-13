Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.59 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.54 million 20.26

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 594 2931 4465 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

