MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $636,483.22 and approximately $28,063.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.43 or 0.99609872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00348134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00438390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00818988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00064495 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003413 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

