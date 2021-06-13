Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the May 13th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

MTL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 664,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,947. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

