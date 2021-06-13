MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.18. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

