Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Insider Acquires £29,647.60 in Stock

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Shares of MGP opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.97. Medica Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.23). The company has a market capitalization of £185.42 million and a PE ratio of 126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

