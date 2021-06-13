Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

