MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

MDWD opened at $4.51 on Thursday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

