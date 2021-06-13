MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,504. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -29.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.11744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.