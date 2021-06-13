MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.29 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $370.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

