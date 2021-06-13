Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $11.57 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $413.18 or 0.01065627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $1.99 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00441534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

