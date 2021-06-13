Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,298 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

