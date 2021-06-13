Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 643 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

