Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

