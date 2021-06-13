MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

