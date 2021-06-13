MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
