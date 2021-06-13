Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

