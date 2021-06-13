Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

