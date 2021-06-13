MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

