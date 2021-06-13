MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.79.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
