M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,217 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

