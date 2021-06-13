M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 666 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $73.79 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

