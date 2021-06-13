M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 97 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

