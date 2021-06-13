Michael H. Thomas Sells 2,100 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Truist Securities raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.