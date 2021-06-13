MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 35,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,736,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

