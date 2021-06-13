MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 35,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,736,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 3.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.