Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 724,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock worth $58,618,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DKNG stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

