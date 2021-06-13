Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MSVB remained flat at $$15.27 on Friday. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

In other Mid-Southern Bancorp news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 4,162 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,442.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

