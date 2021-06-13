Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.05 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.