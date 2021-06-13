Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) versus Independence (NYSE:IHC) Critical Survey

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Independence 4.35% 3.54% 1.52%

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Independence’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 14.85 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.50 Independence $443.86 million 1.53 $18.88 million N/A N/A

Independence has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and Independence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Independence.

Summary

Independence beats Midwest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products; pet insurance; and occupational accident insurance products, such as accidental death, accident disability, and accident medical benefits for occupational injuries to employees of companies. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Further, it provides medicare supplements and advantages; employer group and individual insurance products, including self-funded programs; and affordable care act plans. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

