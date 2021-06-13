Miller Investment Management LP Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $840.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

