Miller Investment Management LP Takes Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.02. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $86.11.

