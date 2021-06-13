MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY remained flat at $$56.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.04. MinebeaMitsumi has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

