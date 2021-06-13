MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $509,896.61 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,456.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.21 or 0.06351878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.27 or 0.01554297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00433533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00148947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00665690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00433074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039490 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.