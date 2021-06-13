Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00010267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $272.05 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,047,055 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

