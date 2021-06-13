Mirrored Apple One Day Volume Reaches $30,496.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $32.73 million and approximately $30,496.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.09 or 0.00332545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01119247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.60 or 0.99988571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 253,573 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.