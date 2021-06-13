Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

MRVGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 7,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04. Mirvac Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

