Mitchell E. Fadel Sells 27,120 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

