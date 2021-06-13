Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

