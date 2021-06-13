Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.