Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.23 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.