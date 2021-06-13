Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

TT stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.