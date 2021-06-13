Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 137,145 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 137,145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.14 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.