MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £86.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

