MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).
MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £86.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.69).
MJ Hudson Group Company Profile
