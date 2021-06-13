Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,402,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,837,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,146,589 shares of company stock worth $283,391,850. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

