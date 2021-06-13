Morgan Stanley Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $3.00

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.