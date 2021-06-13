Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.