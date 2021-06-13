MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.38. MoSys shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 7,461,643 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

