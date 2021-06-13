Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.