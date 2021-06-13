Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $23,701.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00165375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00187913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.01113334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,877.66 or 1.00269265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

