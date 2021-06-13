NAOS Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.79 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00177637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00193205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.01084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,475.98 or 0.99334881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

