Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.31

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.31 and last traded at $171.89, with a volume of 2503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

