Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 37,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.