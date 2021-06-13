Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 37,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71.
Nathan's Famous Company Profile
