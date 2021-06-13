National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.32.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

